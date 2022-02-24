Expert says NCR ready to be under Alert Level 1 on March 1

A infectious disease expert expressed belief that the National Capital Region (NCR) is ready to be under Alert Level 1 on March 1 amid the threat of ‘stealth’ Omicron or BA.2 in other countries.

"Personally, I don't see any indicator now that it will affect us especially if we loosen restrictions. So in short, we appear to be ready for NCR (under) Alert Level 1," Rontgene Solante said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Wednesday.

"Now, it doesn't also mean that when we ease up we will be complacent... We need to also protect ourselves. It’s now the important part here that if we are going to lower our alert level we should continue to follow the health protocols," he said.

"In short, I have no problem with Alert Level 1... We will now transition to Alert Level 1 especially in the NCR but the vaccination will continue, the health protocol as well as the monitoring of cases will continue," he added.

Solante said health experts are monitoring the development of COVID-19 BA.2.

"Aside from being highly transmissible BA.2 has also the potential to also cause severe infection, especially the vulnerable population," he said.

"That’s what we are trying to monitor and find out if the increase in the cases in other countries is also associated with increase in healthcare utilization where it is caused by a severe type of a BA.2," he added. Robina Asido/DMS