Regions with high vaccination rates to be placed under Alert Level 1

Regions with high vaccination rates will be allowed to be placed under Alert Level 1 as an incentive, National Task Force (NTF) COVID-19 Chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Monday.

"At least 70 percent of the eligible population and 80 percent of its senior population. We will make it a requirement or incentivize those who have higher coverage at least they can have Alert Level 1 like the NCR," Galvez said during Monday night’s Talk To The People with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Galvez said the government will also focus on house- to-house or mobile vaccination to improve the country’s vaccination rate..

"Also we will focus on mobile and house to house vaccination to seek and vaccinate the remaining eligible population and again we are trying to direct all agency sectors to actively participate in providing primary and boosters particularly focusing on schools and workplaces," he said.

Amid the low booster vaccination rate, Galvez said regions with high vaccination should shift their focus on providing booster shots.

"We need to direct the 12 regions with high coverage to shift their focus in administering the boosters. We need the help of the pharmacies and medical clinics to expand boosters with the help of the private sector," he said.

"We need to dedicate days for the vaccination of booster doses. And we also need the help of everyone to encourage our people to get their booster shots to continue to have additional protection incase of future surges." he added. Robina Asido/DMS