COVID-19 cases set new year's low of 1,427

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases set a new year's low on Monday with 1, 427 from Sunday's 1,712.

The Department of Health (DOH) said Monday total COVID-19 cases reached 3,653,526. Active cases reached 58,657 out of which 92.2 percent were mild and asymptomatic.

The positivity rate stood at 7.5 percent from 25,000 persons tested on February 19 from 8.8 percent on February 18.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed utilization reached 28 percent while ward bed use was 26 percent. Isolation beds were 22 percent utilized.

Seventy-nine persons died from COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 55, 763.

There were 3, 269 persons who overcame COVID-19, raising total recoveries to

3,539,106. DMS