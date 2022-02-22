Philippine Embassy in Warsaw sends consular team to Ukraine

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland has sent a consular team to Lviv, Ukraine last February 17 to enable faster coordination with the Filipino community and relevant authorities in the country.

The move is also to guarantee immediate assistance to Filipino nationals. The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw exercises jurisdiction over Ukraine. Lviv is a city located in the western part of Ukraine, close to the Polish border.

Two personnel from the embassy, composed of a consul and an ATN Officer, in coordination with the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv, arrived in Lviv last Thursday. The Embassy team immediately established an emergency contact base.

The two are also directed to monitor the situation in Ukraine as well as connect with the Filipinos in the country who have registered with the Embassy.

On the first day of the mission, the embassy team sent off two Filipino nationals on their repatriation flight from Lviv to Manila. It also met with two groups of Filipinos who temporarily relocated to the Lviv area from Kyiv as a precaution.

Another group of Filipino nationals temporarily relocated to the Ivano-Frankivsk area from Kyiv was also met by the embassy team.

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw keeps close coordination with the DFA-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv in arranging the repatriation of Filipinos who have chosen to avail of the Philippine government’s voluntary repatriation program from Ukraine. OPCD-Media and Public Affairs Division