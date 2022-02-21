Four die in Manila fire

Four people died while two others were injured in a fire in Manila on Sunday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

An initial report said the fire that started at a two-story house located at No. 1206 M. Natividad corner Mayhaligue St., Sta. Cruz reached 2nd alarm at around 9:48am and declared fire out at 10:26 am.

The fatalities were identified as Rina Mae Hernandez Banate, 21, Dennise Cadag, 15, Jazmine Uzman, 57, and John Kazim, of legal age.

The wounded were identified as Jared Jaime, 34, who sustained laceration, and Jimmy Uzman Canillas, 38, who had burns in different parts of his body.

The BFP is investigating the cause of the fire, which caused property damage estimated at P70,000. Robina Asido/DMS