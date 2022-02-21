COVID-19 cases at year's low of 1,712

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases went down to 1,712 on Sunday from 1,923 on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The 1,712 is a new low for the year.

Total cases were 3, 652, 203 out of which 60, 532 were active cases. Mild and asymptomatic cases were 92.4 percent of active cases.

The positivity rate was 8.8 percent from 28, 500 persons tested on February 18.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed utilization was 27 percent and ward bed use was 26 percent. Isolation beds were 23 percent.

Seventy-seven persons died from COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 55, 684.

There were 3, 686 persons who got well after getting COVID-19, placing total recoveries to 3, 585, 987. DMS