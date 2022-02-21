Cebu province lifts curfew but PNP remains vigilant

As the provincial government of Cebu issued an Executive Order (EO) lifting the curfew hours in the province, the Philippine National Police (PNP) adheres to the order but vows to continue monitoring the movement of people in public.

Cebu capitol decided to terminate the curfew rule following the downgrading of the province to COVID Alert Level 2 with the increased vaccination coverage in the province.

However, the PNP remains vigilant as the EO stipulates that province-wide curfew for minors will stay from 11 pm to 4 am. The exception is when they are accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian for a reasonable purpose.

“Here comes our duty to brief our police personnel on how to check on the minors and their companion who go outside beyond the allowed time. Police visibility will remain to monitor them,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

The order does not cover the highly-urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Earlier, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes released an order to lift the curfew.

“We see this as important steps transitioning into the new normal. Other LGUs around the country may follow suit, so we better prepare ourselves for that. Every police unit/station must form their localize strategies so they can still manage to remind the public of the health protocols despite the easing of restrictions,” Carlos said. PNP-PIO