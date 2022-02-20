Int'l arrivals up 10% since quarantine eased: official

The number of international arrivals increased to 10 percent following the easing of quarantine requirements in the country this month.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Undersecretary Raul Del Rosario, head of the One Stop Shop and Office for Transportation Security Administrator said 91 percent of the arriving international passengers are fully vaccinated.

"We saw an increase in the number of arriving passengers and it is almost 10 percent of our average arrival, but we anticipate this, we are ready for the influx because the passengers are taking advantage of the easing of quarantine and the removal of the RT-PCR test," he said.

Rosario said more than 10,000 foreign national arrivals were recorded from February 10 to 15.

"It includes 4,579 former Filipinos and 5,795 foreign tourists," he said.

"This is now our average, the total data from February 10, but we expect that it will further increase during summer months. In March, April and May we expect an increase in foreign arrivals," he added. Robina Asido/DMS