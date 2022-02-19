Justol replaces Aguinaldo as COA chairman

The Palace announced on Friday the appointment of Rizalina Noval Justol as the new chairman of the Commission on Audit (COA).

During his virtual press briefing, Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said the appointment paper of Justol was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on February 17.

She replaces Michael Aguinaldo.

"We wish Chairperson Justol success in COA and assure her that the government will always be supportive of COA’s efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of government funds," he said.

When asked how can the Palace justify Justol's appointment after news reports claim she as Davao City accountant and Duterte allegedly misued public funds worth P2.93 billion from 2003 to 2006, Nograles replied: ''All appointed officials are appointed based on experience, credentials, achievements, accomplishments".

"For positions like the COA chair and for many high positions, apart from the appointment, will still have to undergo the process of confirmation," he said.

Justol who served as the deputy executive secretary for finance and administration under the Office of the President replaced Aguinaldo whose term ended February 22. Robina Asido/DMS