Cimatu quits as environment and natural resources secretary

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu has resigned due to health reasons, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Friday.

Nograles said Undersecretary Jim Sampulna was named officer-in-charge.

''We wish Secretary Cimatu good health as he transitions from his decades-long and stellar service in government to private life,'' said Nograles in a statement.

Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Benny Antiporda transferred to the National Irrigation Authority, dzBB said.

Antiporda, news reports said, was named senior deputy administrator.

Cimatu, a former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff, was responsible for the cleanup of Boracay, one of the country's main tourism spots, and Manila Bay.

Duterte tapped Cimatu to oversee Cebu's response to bring down COVID-19 cases in September 2020. DMS