Police record more than 100 love scam cases, mostly targetting middle-aged persons

Police have recorded more than 100 love scam cases, mostly targetting middle-aged persons, in the country.

"Based on our data, the total cases we received nationwide reach 113 just for love scam. Most of the cases are estafa," Brig. Gen. Robert Rodriguez, Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group Director said in a radio interview on Thursday.

Rodriguez said most victims of love scams were middle-aged single and widowers or those in the age group of 40 and above.

"The scammers are taking advantage of the vulnerability of our people, especially those in middle age," he said.

Rodriquez explained that the usual modus of the scammers is to get the trust of their victims using online communication before they start to ask for money.

"Other scammers claim that they sent a package and then they will tell the victim that there was a problem in the release at the Customs and they need to pay some amount to get the package," he said.

Rodriquez also mentioned that aside from Filipinos, most of the suspects in love scams are Nigerian nationals.

Because of the increasing cases of love scam, Rodriquez warned the public to beware of strangers who are asking for money in social media or other online platforms. Robina Asido/DMS