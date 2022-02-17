More Catholics see nothing wrong with couples living together without marriage: study

More Catholics see nothing wrong with couples living together without being married, according to a study.

An online survey conducted by church-run Radio Veritas last month showed fewer Catholics who still believe in marriage before living together, CBCP News said in its website Wednesday.

“This nationwide survey reveals that 40 percent would agree that couples should get married first before living together,” said the Veritas Truth Survey results.

“On the other hand, 45 percent believe that being married is not necessary before living together,” it said.

The remaining 15 percent were undecided over the question: “Should couples get married first before living together; and not engage in a common-law partnership arrangement?”.

The survey also showed that among the elderly respondents aged 61 and older, 61 percent couples should get married before living together; 33 percent said that being married is not necessary before living together; and 6 percent were undecided.

For adult (40-60 years old) respondents, 48 percent said couples should be married first before living together; 29 percent said that being married is not necessary before living together, and 23 percent were undecided.

As for young adult (21-39 years old) respondents, 21 percent said couples should be married first before living together; 58 percent said that being married is not necessary before living together, and 21 percent were undecided.

Finally, for teen (13-20 years old) respondents, 34 percent said that couples should be married first before living together; 51 percent said that being married is not necessary before living together, and 15 percent were undecided.

Radio Veritas president Fr. Anton Pascual said the survey results pose “a challenge in the Church’s ongoing mission to evangelize the faithful most especially nominal Catholics on the beauty of the sacrament of marriage”.

“To instill this social reality on the respondents’ perception towards common law partnership, we should evangelize our Catholic faithful on the transcendent value of marriage which places God in union between husband and wife,” Pascual said.

For his part, VTS head Bro. Clifford Sorita said the study also mirrors the prevailing mindset among the younger generation.

“This comes from the ‘instant mentality’, which comes from this young age group. The somewhat prolonged courtship process our elderly have experienced is something foreign among our young,” Sorita said.

The survey, which was conducted from January 1 to 31, involves 1,200 respondents nationwide, and has a +/- 3% margin of error. CBCP News