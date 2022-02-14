COVID-19 cases decline to 3,050 from 3, 792 Saturday

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reached 3, 050 on Sunday from 3, 792 on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

There were no deaths reported due to technical issues, said the DOH.

''The zero death reported today is due to the technical issues in extracting data from COVIDKaya. This has been coordinated with the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) and rest assured that they are currently addressing this issue,'' the DOH said.

There were 3, 637, 280 out of which 81, 934 were active cases. Mild and asymptomatic cases account for 94 percent of active cases.

A total of 5,811 persons recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to 3, 500, 956.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed use reached 30 percent while ward beds were 27 percent full. Isolation beds were 26 percent utilized. DMS