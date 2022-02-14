El Shaddai endorses Marcos, Duterte-Carpio as president, vice president

Mike Velarde, the leader of the Catholic charismatic El Shaddai Group, endorsed former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as president and vice president for the May 2022 elections.

The endorsement was made Saturday. Marcos and Duterte-Carpio had came from Cavite earlier in the day.

''First they are open minded, second it is time for us to be united. Third, they are still young,'' Velarde told News5 in an interview on Sunday.

Velarde usually endorses candidates towards the end of an election campaign but this is one of the few times he has done so with the campaigns barely five days old.

''These two came to me a long time ago,'' said Velarde referring to Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

Velarde also endorsed former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and ex-Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar as senator.

He said he ''cannot estimate'' how many votes El Shaddai can commit but he explained that when Joseph Estrada became president in 1998, there were 2.5 million El Shaddai members who voted for him.

Eleazar said he has given orders to his provincial and foreign chapters to help Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

Velarde said other candidates can attend their weekly service. ''They are welcome but they will not be endorsed,'' he said.

But Velarde said every Saturday he will endorse two candidates for senator until it reaches 14. DMS