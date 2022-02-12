DOH maintains NCR is still at ''moderate risk''

Saying it is the ''official source'' on data regarding COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said the National Capital Region (NCR) remains to be at "moderate risk".

In a virtual briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they disagree with OCTA in placing Metro Manila at "low risk" classification.

"The DOH is the official source, and we are using metrics, which show that NCR is currently still at moderate risk," said Vergeire.

"Although numbers are continuously dropping in the NCR, our metrics are still showing that we are still at moderate risk and not yet at low risk," she added.

Vergeire said the seven-day moving average is at 886 cases per day.

She added the average daily attack rate (ADAR) is still at "moderate risk" at 11.53 per 100,000 population.

OCTA, as of February 10, said the ADAR is at 6.55. It added that the NCR is averaging 600 new COVID-19. NCR, it added on February 9, has improved to low risk.

Vergeire said OCTA and DOH use different metrics and people are ''confused.''

"I really don't understand why there is misalignment in the metrics, but it is confusing the people," said Vergeire. DMS