Marcos maintains lead in presidential race: SWS survey

Barely 11 weeks before the Filipino voters decide who would be the country’s next leader, polling firm Social Weather Station (SWS) came out with its latest survey results showing presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. still dominating the race towards the May 2022 elections.

The latest SWS commissioned survey conducted from January 28 to 31 showed that Marcos enjoys a firm grip on the top spot and has even gained +7 percent net after increasing his numbers from 43 percent in October 2021 to 50 percent in January 2022.

At far second is Leni Robredo, who has 19 percent, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno''Domagoso and Senator Manny Pacquiao were tied for third and fourth respectively with 11 percent each, while Senator Panfilo Lacson has 6 percent.

Robredo recorded 20 percent in October but fell to 19 percent in January.

In another SWS survey, Robredo’s net satisfaction rating also dropped drastically from 24 percent to just 1 percent, the lowest among government officials.

Considering the margin of error, it is understandable that there have been minimal changes in the results of the ratings of all the presidential candidates regardless of the movement of their respective numbers.

Political analysts said that Marcos’ numbers reflect strong ground support, “which seems unshakable in the run-off to the May elections.”

All reputable survey firms have recorded similar trends, but at least a couple of poll results from independent groups – Laylo Research Strategies and Tangere – showed that Marcos is even leading in Robredo’s traditional bailiwick, the Bicol Region.

Laylo’s result in Bicol from its January 2022 survey had Marcos leading with 51 percent as compared to Robredo’s 33 percent.

Marcos actually padded his lead from its November 2021 survey in the region, where he registered 45 percent against Robredo’s 29 percent.

In a January 2022 survey by Tangere, the country’s biggest online market research panel, Marcos led all presidential candidates in Bicol with 45.27 percent voters’ preference as compared to Robredo’s 25.57 percent.

Results from the nationwide Kalye Survey results put Marcos on top with his 60.30 percent, while Robredo barely scratched the surface with her 9.77 percent. Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong''Marcos Jr