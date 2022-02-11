NCR, Quezon at low risk: OCTA Research

The National Capital Region (NCR) and Quezon are at low risk from COVID-19 as of February 9 based on metrics OCTA Research uses.

In a report on Thursday, OCTA said Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are at moderate risk.

In the NCR, which is under Alert Level 2, case growth was minus 63 percent, positivity rate 9 percent and reproduction number 0.25.

The average daily attack rate was 6.67 and hospital care utilization rate was 30 percent.

Quezon Province saw case growth at minus 69 percent, positivity rate eight percent and reproduction number 0.28.

The average daily attack rate was 1.65 and hospital care utilization rate 21 percent. DMS