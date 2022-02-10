Alleged Tiktok user who threatened to assassinate Marcos surrenders to NBI

The alleged Tiktok user who made a threat in his social media post to assassinate presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

NBI OIC-Director Eric Distor said Ruel Ricafort went to the NBI-Anti Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) Tuesday morning thru a friend and expressed his desire to voluntarily submit himself for investigation to clear his name.

Ricafort manifested his intention to file complaint against those persons who maliciously used his name, Distor added.

In January , a Tiktok video went viral in social media platform where a certain Bong Ricafort threatened to assassinate Marcos, Jr.

In his statement to the NBI, Ricafort said when he was informed of the video, he found out that someone illegally used his Tiktok account making it appear that his group plans to assassinate ''Bongbong'' Marcos. NBI