Palace welcomes SWS ''very good'' net satisfaction rating of Duterte

The Palace welcomes the net satisfaction rating of plus 60 of President Rodrigo Duterte which was rated ''very good'' in the recent Social Weather Station (SWS) survey.

The survey, which was done on December 12-16, 2021 but released on February 7, was an improvement over Duterte's plus 52 in September.

Seventy five percent said they were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, while 15 percent remain dissatisfied, SWS said.

"We are thankful to the Filipino people for the continued trust and support they showed for President Duterte, I think this is unprecedented," Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

"If we are to compare President Duterte at this point towards the last month of his administration, compared to previous presidents at this point also towards their respective last months in their administration, President Duterte if I am not mistaken has the highest net satisfaction rating," he said.

"This is December 2021, so let us say six months to go before the end of his term. This is how high the net satisfaction rating of our president is," he added.

Nograles said the public service shown by Duterte will not change until his term ends in June.

"What is the best for the greatest number, the public service that we see from President Duterte, he will continue that until the end of his term," he said.

It also noted that "Duterte is most admired for his diligence, but majority consider his drug war too bloody." Robina Asido/DMS