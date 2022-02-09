Duterte tells PAO chief not to influence other people on vaccine belief

President Rodrigo Duterte told the Public Attorney's Office (PAO) Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta not to influence other people about her anti-vaccine belief.

"Suggestion is for those who are against the vaccination of our children, including PAO Chief Atty. Persida Rueda-Acosta. If you do not want to get vaccinated that is your choice. Leave the children out of it. This is a suggestion," Duterte said during his Talk to The People on Monday night.

Duterte made the suggestion after Acosta, along with two parents, filed a petition to stop the pediatric vaccination of five to 11 years old before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court last week.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said amid the petition for the temporary restraining order filed before the QC-RTC, the government will continue with its pediatric vaccination.

"The DOH and the government will continue the vaccination of children but we will respect the decision of the court if they grant the TRO but we will appeal because we know that the vaccination is for greater good for the greater number," she said.

Cabotaje said as of 8 pm Monday, a total of 9,784 children aged five to 11 years old were vaccinated within the 32 vaccination sites.

She added during the first day of the vaccination only one non-serious adverse event following immunization or AEFI was recorded.

"It is an 11 year-old-male from Parañaque. Rashes appeared in his arms and hands after the vaccination, but the rashes were resolved on the same day," said Cabotaje. Robina Asido/DMS