Thousands of workers to return to their jobs under Alert Level Two: DTI

Thousands of workers are expected to return to their jobs under Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila, an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Monday.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing explained that the operating capacity has increased by 20 percent since the declaration of Alert Level 2 in the metropolis.

"The 30 percent indoor operating capacity before...50 percent and then the 50 percent outdoor capacity before became 70 percent. So, the 20 percent, according to DTI estimate, (it is) around 100 to 200,000 jobs that will return," she said.

"According to the NEDA estimate, this is around 16,000 jobs weekly that will be able to return under Alert Level 2," she added.

Castelo said foreign investment is also expected to increase when the Philippine will open its borders for fully vaccinated foreign tourists and businessmen starting February 10.

"International investments are expected to increase... if there are many foreign investments it includes employment," she said. Robina Asido/DMS