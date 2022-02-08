DTI says it will ''not discriminate against the unvaccinated''

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) assures it will not discriminate against unvaccinated individuals despite the call of Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion to require booster doses in Metro Manila.

"The additional dose for additional protection is also good proof for the businesses and for all of us, for economy as well but we have to also consider those who do not want to get vaccinated for medical reasons or others' mentality or mindset,"Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Monday.

"So DTI will not discriminate against the unvaccinated and vaccinated, but we really have to be careful and it’s also a public encouragement for us to get vaccinated for our safety and for the recovery of the economy," she added.

Following the easing of alert levels in Metro Manila this month, Concepcion said booster dose should become a requirement for entering establishments in the National Capital Region starting next month. Robina Asido/DMS