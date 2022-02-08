Abalos quits as MMDA chairman to be Marcos campaign manager

Benhur Abalos has resigned as chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) which he held for more than a year to serve as the campaign manager of former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is running for president in May 2022 national elections.

"I would like to announce that I am resigning as MMDA chairman effective the end of business hours of February 7, 2022. I have submitted my resignation letter to the President. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Filipino people as MMDA chair," Abalos said during the press briefing at the MMDA headquarters in Makati City.

“The campaign period is fast approaching and I would need to devote my time to Senator Bongbong Marcos’ campaign as his national campaign manager. While I am extremely saddened by this, I wish the agency success in its every program, project, and initiative for the betterment of the metropolis," Abalos said.

Abalos designated incumbent MMDA General Manager Romando Artes as the agency’s Officer-in-Charge, pending the appointment of the next MMDA chairman by Malacañang.

“GM Artes is a lawyer. He knows everything. However, let me reiterate that the President has the prerogative to appoint the next chairman of the MMDA,” he stressed.

Abalos said he is thankful to President Rodrigo Duterte for the appointment.

"I thanked President Duterte for his full trust and confidence in me, most especially for believing in my capability to lead the MMDA,” Abalos said.

Abalos, a lawyer, served as MMDA chief for more than a year, replacing the late MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim who passed away in January 2021.

Since his appointment, Abalos demonstrated his passion and dedication for his job as head of the MMDA, the country’s capital with more than 12 million residents.

Abalos led a significant number of programs and projects carrying out the mandates of the agency under Republic Act No. 7924. Among these are the pandemic response of the National Capital Region and the policies initiated through the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to further decrease the number of COVID-19 cases towards eventual herd immunity in the region.

Abalos also steered the COVID-19 pandemic response of the National Capital Region. He spearheaded the vaccination of the agency's employees, as well as economic frontliners such as Philippine Basketball Association officials, cagers, and workers, and those from the entertainment industry. MMDA