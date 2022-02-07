COVID-19 cases rise to 8, 361, deaths at 312

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to 8, 361 on Sunday from 7, 689 on Saturday while deaths were at 312 from one on the previous day, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Total cases were at 3,609, 568 out of which 126, 227 are active cases. Mild and asymptomatic cases account for 96.2 percent of total cases.

Total deaths are at 54, 526. There were 18, 431 persons who got well from COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 3, 428, 815.

The positivity rate was at 21.5 percent as 38,675 were tested on February 4 from 23.3 percent from 40, 075 tested on February 3.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed use is at 36 percent and ward bed utilization is 34 percent. Isolation bed use is 31 percent. DMS