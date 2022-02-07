Arrivals surpass 5,000 since country opened its borders since Feb.1

Arrivals reached more than 5,000 following the suspension of the country's risk classification this month, an officer of the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Sunday.

In a radio interview, Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Maria Anthonette Velasco said more arrivals are expected starting February 10 as the Philippines opens its borders for foreigners.

"Last Friday, the arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) reached 5,424. Those are the returning Filipinos including the OFWs, that is the trend now," she said.

Velasco said according to travel agencies, the number of inquiries has increased after the resolution suspending the countries risk classification was issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

"Our friends in the travel agencies were happy about the IATF resolution as the number of inquiries increased after it was released," she said.

Velasco said most tourist destinations as well as their local government are prepared to accept visitors.

"Our destinations here, except in the areas hit by Typhoon Odette, are now ready to accept visitors," she said. Robina Asido/DMS