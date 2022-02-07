Quiboloy's lawyers say they will reject any communication from FBI

The camp of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Church will reject any direct communication from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), its lawyer said Sunday.

"It would not be proper, nor, it will be in breach of protocol if the FBI reaches out directly to us and any such communication will be rejected by us," Kingdom of Jesus Christ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said in a virtual press conference.

Topacio explained that FBI should have to go through the process which includes coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for possible extradition.

"The FBI cannot communicate directly with us. They have to go through the process and under the customary international as well as our extradition law here in this country, they have to go through channels," he said.

"The US State Department has to forward a request to our Department of Foreign Affairs with respect to the warrant and the indictment if they wish for extradition under the 1995 extradition treaty," he added.

Topacio said "the DFA under the law is supposed to make a preliminary determination as to whether the request complies with the 1995 treaty".

"After which they will make an evaluation as to whether there is a probable cause to file a petition of extradition before our domestic courts then having made that determination they will have to refer or endorse the matter to DOJ for the appropriate filing before our court so that is the protocol that will be observed," he said.

However, Topacio noted that their camp is waiting for the FBI to undergo the process and ensure they are ready for possible court proceedings.

"Definitely the question of weather the extradition should be granted or not is still a matter left for the judiciary left to decide... we are waiting for that as I have said right now the ball is in the court of the US States Department,

''When they transmit it to our DFA and there is already a proceedings we are ready, willing and able, the legal team led by Atty. (Michael Jay) Green, Atty. Dinah (Fuentes), me and the other lawyers were all able to contest not only the entitlement but the necessity for extradition so we are now ready," he added.

Topacio said the FBI release of the wanted poster of Quiboloy is allegedly an "orchestrated effort to destroy" the pastor and "indirectly" the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"The timing of the release of the poster is very suspect. The federal jury indictment was made on Nov. 10 2021 and supposedly according to the poster that was posted on the FBI website there was a warrant issued also on that day. Common sense dictates if you have a warrant you immediately put out a wanted poster. Why they have to wait until now when the campaign for the national election has already started?" he said.

"This is a wanted poster which was blown out of proportion. Let us be careful, let us be prudent. There is still a process before that everything comes before the court I just hope that we will not become a participant in an obviously orchestrated effort to destroy Pastor Quiboloy and indirectly the present administration for political effect," he added.

He also warned that their camp will file charges against the media entities or individuals who will publish libelous statements against Quiboloy.

"We are serving to everyone that any libelous statements in all platforms in all print, broadcast, social media will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law and no one should underestimate our solve to protect the interest of Pastor Quiboloy," he said. Robina Asido/DMS