Cebu City police may create task force to probe Japanese's death

Cebu City police may create a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to prove the death of a Japanese national in Cebu last month.

Lt. Col. Maria Aurora Rayos, Police Regional Office 7 public information officer, said the Investigation and Detection Management Branch (IDMB) of Cebu City Police Office is set to create an SITG if the autopsy of the Japanese national shows sign of foul play.

"As per IDMB of CCPO, they have not yet created an SITG since they are still waiting for the 2nd progress report of the Police Station 11 which will depend on the result of the autopsy. If there is foul play, that is the time an SITG will be created," Rayos said in a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

Rayos said the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD) in Region 7 has not received a copy of the autopsy.

She said the RIDMD is set to conduct a case conference about the case of the Japanese national on Tuesday.

"As per RIDMD 7, they already followed up the result of the autopsy last Wednesday and did not yet get a copy," she said.

The Japanese was found dead at the coastal area of the South Road Properties in the vicinity of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City around 2:30 pm of January 14.

A Mambaling policeman said the body was turned over to the Japanese consul. Robina Asido/DMS