2月4日のまにら新聞から

Vaccination for 5-11 days reset to Feb. 7

［ 81 words｜2022.2.4｜英字 ］

The vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years has been postponed to February 7 due to ''logistical challenges'', a joint statement by the Department of Health and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said Thursday.

It said the Food and Drug Administration-approved Pfizer vaccines will be arriving on February 4.

''To ensure adquate preparation and distribution of the Pfizer vaccines allocated for children aged 5-11 years old, the COVID-10 vaccination of 5-11 years old will instead begin on February 7. DMS