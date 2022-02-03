DOH says Philippines on moderate risk, COVID-19 cases decline

The Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday the Philippines is now on moderate risk as COVID-19 cases are starting to decline.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said hospital utilization rates are well under control and most cases can be treated with rest or over-the-counter medicine at home.

Vergeire said this as 7,661 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, down from 9, 493 on Tuesday.

In the NCR, ICU utilization rate was at 40 percent while ward beds were 36 percent utilized. Isolation bed use was at 34 percent.

Total cases in the country to 3,577,298 out of which 160, 297 are active. Mild and asymptomatic cases accounted for 96.9 percent of active cases.

The positivity rate is at 24.8 percent from 40, 453 persons tested on January 31 from 28.8 percent on January 30 where 31, 053 were tested.

Forty three persons died from COVID-19 to put total fatalities to 54, 097.

There were 23,392 persons who recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,362,904. DMS