Curbs on mobility for unvaccinated persons lifted in 12 NCR cities

Restriction of mobility for unvaccinated individuals are automatically lifted in 12 cities in Metro Manila following the easing of alert level starting Tuesday, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

During the'' Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Tuesday, MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos Jr. said based on the survey conducted by his office, local government units with automatic lifting clause of restriction are the cities of Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Pasig, San Juan, Taguig and Valenzuela.

Abalos said four local government units in Metro Manila do not have these clauses but he noted that three, including Parañaque and Pasay ,will create a new executive order lifting the restriction.

"Only Pateros will be left as they’ll discuss this issue by tomorrow. So please be guided for this with reference to the mobility of the unvaccinated," he said.

Abalos congratulated the residents in Metro Manila because it was not placed in Alert Level 4 despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

"I would like to congratulate the residents of Metro Manila because we see that we do not need the Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila," he said.

Abalos said during the Alert Level 3 there is no need to expand implementation of curfew as most people in NCR are staying inside their residence.

"We just stayed at Alert Level 3 because we self-regulated. Maybe many got infected, they did not go out. but on our own, we do not need a curfew. At around 8 to 9pm, people started to go home and almost all of the restaurants started to close," he said. Robina Asido/DMS