BSP-registered foreign portfolio investments net outflows in 2021 lower by 86.5% compared to 2020 net outflows

BSP-registered foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) in December 2021 recorded net outflows of $4 million, bringing the total net outflows for 2021 to $574 million.

Nonetheless, the full year net outflow level was lower by 86.5 percent compared to the total net outflows of $4.24 billion in 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Monday.

Net outflow transactions in December 2021 resulted from the $1.336 billion gross outflows and $1.332 billion gross inflows for the month.

This is a reversal from the $110 million net inflows recorded in November 2021 but is lower compared to the $524 million net outflows recorded in December 2020.

During the month, majority of investments (or 97 percent) registered were in Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) - listed securities (investments mainly in utilities; food, beverage and tobacco; holding firms; property and banks) while the remaining 3percent went to investments in Peso government securities.

The top five investor countries for the month were the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Singapore, Luxembourg and Switzerland with combined share to total at 79.5 percent.

The $1.33 billion gross inflows in December 2021 were higher compared to the gross inflows of $1.28 billion in November 2021 and $1.08 billion in December 2020 by $47 million (or by 3.7 percent) and $248 million (or by 22.8 percent), respectively.

The $1.34 billion gross outflows for December 2021 were higher by 13.7 percent (or by $161 million) compared to gross outflows recorded in November 2021 ($1.17 billion) but were 16.9 percent lower (or by $272 million) compared to gross outflows recorded in December 2020 ($1.61 billion).

The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving 72.9 percent of total remittances.

For whole year 2021, total net outflows in BSP-registered FPIs transactions reflected the $14.19 billion gross outflows and $13.62 billion gross inflows for the year.

The net outflows broken down per instrument were net outflows for PSE-listed shares ($956 million) and other portfolio instruments ($17 million), while net inflows were recorded for Peso GS ($398 million).

BSP-registered FPIs for 2021 aggregated $13.62 billion, reflecting a 16.6 percent increase (or by $1.94 billion) compared to the $11.68 billion level in 2020.

These FPIs were predominantly investment in PSE-listed securities (77.2 percent) mostly in food, beverage and tobacco; property; holding firms; banks and utilities, while the balance (22.8 percent) were invested in Peso GS.

The UK, US, Singapore, Luxembourg and Hong Kong were the top five investor countries during the year, with combined share to total at 77.4 percent.

Recorded outflows of $14.19 billion for 2021 were lower compared to previous year’s $15.92 billion (by 10.8 percent or $1.72 billion). Majority (or 96.5 percent) of these outflows represented capital repatriation while the remaining 3.5 percent pertained to remittance of earnings.

The US received 67.3 percent of total outflows. BSP