Presidential adviser says granular lockdown not needed as exit plan vs COVID-19 eyed

After the government decided to ease restrictions for international travelers, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Secretary Joey Concepcion said the granular lockdown is no longer necessary as part of a COVID-19 exit plan.

Concepcion said this proposed exit plan will help the country's economy recover.

"So down the road, we see that even lockdowns, granular lockdowns are not needed because if you are infected with Omicron, what do you do is you just stay home, self-quarantine and get well, and then when you’re better, you go back to work its just like a normal flu," he said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Monday.

"If that is what is going to happen, then that is definitely a big advantage," he added.

Concepcion said with the easing of quarantine restrictions, many travelers are expected to arrive.

"The returning tourist, business travelers and Overseas Filipino Workers are happy with the lifting of the quarantine. That is going to save them a lot of money and they will be able to come back to see their loved ones... So I heard many will return home," he said.

"I think this is the start that we are opening the economy. We have four months left, until the next administration comes in around May, June. So we want to turn the economy in a healthy state, not sick with COVID... and hopefully it will continue to be that way. So we’re looking at a good first quarter and hopefully a great second quarter," he added.

Despite Concepcion's recommendation, Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nagrales said the government will continue the use of the alert level system in the country.

"The alert level system will continue to be used and to be implemented by the IATF. So, the alert level system classifications and protocol will continue," he said. Robina Asido/DMS