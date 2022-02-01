DILG says LGUs ready to implement Alert Level 2 Tuesday

By Robina Asido

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said local government units are prepared to implement the easing of alert level in Metro Manila as it will begin on Chinese New Year.

"The DILG has 100 percent support on this as it is based on data... So we think the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) made a right decision and the LGUs are now ready for the reimposition of Alert Level 2 tomorrow," DILG spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Monday.

COVID-19 cases rose in Metro Manila in December following the lowering of Alert Level to Two. This forced the government to reimpose Alert Level 3 to reduce increasing cases.

Malaya also noted that although the no vaccine, no ride policy of the Department of Transportation is not effective under Alert Level 2 authorities advise the public to continue to bring their vaccination cards.

"Starting tomorrow we will be on Alert Level 2 so it can no longer be implemented but the PNP checkpoints ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte will continue in the areas under Alert Level 3," he said.

"We advise the public to continue to bring their vaccination card because you might ask to show it in the checkpoint and there are establishments where the owners require vaccination cards, it is much better for us to bring it," he added.

As more business establishments and activities were allowed under the alert level 2, Malaya reminded the public to follow the minimum public health standards or the proper wearing of face masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene especially in leisure facilities like the cockpit arena.

"The DILG leaves the enforcement of these rules to the PNP and the LGU and the cockpit operators who will not follow will be shut down by the police and the LGU," he said. DMS