Gov't preparing measures to prevent possible water shortage in dry season

The government is preparing measures to prevent a possible water shortage during the dry season, a National Water Resources Board (NWRB) official said on Saturday.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. said these measures include the use of deep wells, the water treatment facilities that were established in Laguna and Marikina.

"We have mitigating measures to prevent reduction or shortage, and we are preparing this like the use of deep wells. This is always ready anytime there will be a need for additional water aside from the water that will come from Angat Dam," he said.

"The concessionaires and the MWSS have established water treatment facilities in Laguna Lake and in Marikina River that can help if there is a need for additional water supply," he added.

David said the water level in Angat Dam which supplies water to Metro Manila and nearby provinces like Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal is 197.85 meters.

He said the current water level in Angat Dam is 10 meters lower than the ideal level.

"In this situation, we can say that we need to prepare and manage the limited supply in Angat Dam so during the dry season, we will still have enough water in Metro Manila and its nearby provinces," he added.

David said the National Irrigation Administration is cooperating in management of water supply as farmers in Bulacan and Pampanga are getting their supply from Angat Dam.

"Compared to 2019 ,I can say that we are more prepared because we have deep wells. During the water shortage in 2019, we did not yet have this and the water treatment facilities," he said.

"We can say that with the activities or projects of MWSS concessionaires to help increase the water supply from Angat Dam, we can say that we are ready," he added. Robina Asido/DMS