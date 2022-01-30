COVID-19 cases went down to 17,832 from 18,638 Friday

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Saturday were 17, 832 from 18, 638 on Friday.

Total cases were at 3, 528, 796 out of which 213, 587 are active. Mild and asymptomatic cases accounted for 97.7 percent of active cases.

Seventy persons died, bringing total fatalities to 53, 871.

There were 35, 382 persons who recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 53, 871.

The positivity rate was 33.3 percent from 56, 447 persons tested on January 27.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed use reached 30 percent while ward bed utilization was at 43 percent. Isolation bed use was pegged at 37 percent. DMS