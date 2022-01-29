Shore-based anti-ship missile system contract worth P18.9 billion signed

A ceremonial contract signing for the Shore-based Anti-Ship Missile System acquisition project for the Philippine Navy worth P18.9 billion from Brahmos Aerospace was held Friday at the Department of National Defense.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed on behalf of the DND, while director general, Atul Dinkar Rane signed for Brahmos Aerospace.

Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran was present to represent the Indian side in the event.

First conceptualized in 2017, the Philippines will acquire three batteries.

“Equipping our Navy with this vital asset is imperative as the Philippines continues to protect the integrity of its territory and defend its national interests,” Lorenzana said.

“As the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, the Brahmos Missiles will provide deterrence against any attempt to undermine our sovereignty and sovereign rights, especially in the West Philippine Sea,” the defense chief added. Defense Communications Services DND