DOH says FDA approves emergency use authorization for Sinopharm as COVID-19 booster

The Department of Health (DOH) said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use authorization of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for booster.

"The individuals who got Sinopharm as their first vaccine, you can now get your booster shots because it already received its EUA from FDA and guidance from our national vaccine operation center," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a Palace press briefing on Friday.

Vergeire said Sputnik Light, the Russian Covid-19 vaccine can be used as a booster.

"The Sputnik Light can now be used as a booster shot after the primary series doses," he said.

However, Vergeire reminded the public that Sinopharm and Sputnik vaccines should not be given to pregnant women and to lactating mothers but she assures all the vaccines approved by the FDA are safe and effective against COVID-19. Robina Asido/DMS