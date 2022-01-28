Six provinces will be placed under Alert Level 3 starting Friday, a Palace official announced on Thursday night.
Acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved on Thursday, January 27, 2022, the escalation of the provinces of Palawan, Camiguin, Davao Occidental, Dinagat Islands, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu to Alert Level 3.
"The said escalation shall take effect on Friday, January 28, 2022 until February 15, 2022," he said.