Palace welcomes survey result showing decline in vaccine hesitancy

The Palace welcomes the result of the "OCTA Research December 2021 Tugon ng Masa National Survey".

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the government is encouraged by the latest results of the survey, which highlights the decrease in the vaccine hesitancy among adult Filipinos and the smaller percentage of fully vaccinated Filipinos infected with Covid-19.

Nograles said the survey result shows that "COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among adult Filipinos dropped to 5 percent; and second, only 2 percent of adult Filipinos contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated."

"This is incontrovertible evidence that COVID-19 vaccines protect us, our loved ones, and our communities from the virus. It also emphasizes that vaccination is a step towards the right direction in our efforts to restore normalcy," he said.

Nograles said as of January 26, the government has administered a total of 125,089,118 vaccine doses resulting in more than 58.1 million Filipinos being fully vaccinated.

"We will continue to explore different methods to make vaccines more accessible to our people such as the Resbakuna sa Botika Drive and the We Vax as One Mobile Vaccination Drive for Transport Workers as part of our goal to inoculate 90 million Filipinos by the end of the term of President Rodrigo Duterte," he said. Robina Asido/DMS