7.7% growth rate ''evidence of strength and resilience'': Nograles

The country's 7.7 percent economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 is "evidence of the strength and resilience of the Philippine economy," a Palace official said on Thursday.

"The Palace views the growth of our economy, which grew 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing full year gross domestic product growth to 5.6 percent as evidence of the strength and resilience of the Philippine economy, which continues to beat expectations despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural calamities like Typhoon Odette," Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

"We commend our economic team for deftly managing the economy through these turbulent times, and thank our people for their sacrifices, hard work, and faith in the leadership of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during this challenging period," he said.

Nograles said the government will continue to pursue policies and reforms as it rebuilds "a stronger economy, one wherein every Filipino enjoys a safe, healthy and comfortable life."

"To realize this, we reiterate our call for the following: the passage of amendments to the Public Service Act, which would open key sectors to foreign investments, subject to safeguards; support for the proposed Livestock Development and Competitiveness Bill to improve the competitiveness of the livestock, poultry and dairy sectors; and implementation of the Philippine Innovation Act to improve our people’s productivity," he said. Robina Asido/DMS