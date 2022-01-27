NCRPO reports sharp decline in focus crime cases in 14 months

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) registered a sharp decline in focus crime cases over the past 14 months.

The latest NCR Crime Statistics recorded a total of 109,079 focus crimes from November 10, 2020, to January 23, 2022, a 16.9 percent drop from the 131,230 incidents covering the period of Sept 5, 2019 to Nov. 9, 2020.

Focus crimes are homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, vehicle theft, motorcycle theft, and rape.

Among these incidents, cases of physical injuries posted the biggest reduction of 42 percent from 1,934 to 934; robbery with 22 percent drop; and theft with 16 percent decrease.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. attributed the downtrend to the trust and confidence of the public through their support and cooperation on the programs of the PNP particularly in the fight against all forms of crime.

“These forms of criminality saw a significant drop because of the partnership that our police personnel built with the communities. The locals learned to be more proactive in reporting potential threats so they can be suppressed even before a crime can happen,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

Carlos posed this challenge to PNP personnel to maintain effective strategies that produced good results in the anti-criminality campaign. PNP-PIO