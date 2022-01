After Tuesday's cases, the reproduction number in the National Capital Region went down to 0.71 from 0.91 on January 21, OCTA Research said.

COVID-19 cases in the NCR was at 2,751 '' right in the middle of projected range of 2.5k to 3k,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

David said ''at this rate, new cases in the NCR could go below 500 by Feb. 14''. DMS