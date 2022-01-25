Japan exchanges a note verbale with UNICEF for Typhoon ''Odette'' disaster relief assistance

Following the Government of Japan’s decision on January 14 to provide a disaster relief assistance of $13 million (approximately P 663 million) for the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities for the survivors of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in the central and southern parts of the Philippines, Japanese government officials in New York exchanged a note verbale with the representatives of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on January 20.

UNICEF will receive $1.6 million for the project “Typhoon Rai Emergency Response,” which will be utilized to support 51,000 people in the provinces of Surigao del Norte including Siargao, Dinagat Islands and Southern Leyte.

Increased access to safe water and sanitation facilities (latrines, handwashing facilities), distribution of water and hygiene supplies, and promotion of health and hygiene practices, including COVID-19 infection prevention and control (IPC) will be prioritized by UNICEF.

This initiative will provide immediate, integrated humanitarian assistance and protection to children and families in the most urgent need as well as restore access to critical services to promote the rapid recovery of the most affected communities.

Japan, in light of the amicable relations with the Philippines, intends to closely coordinate with the Philippines for the earliest recovery of the affected areas. Embassy of Japan-Press