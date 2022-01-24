NCR down to very high risk; Cebu City new case highs: OCTA

The National Capital Region (NCR) was downgraded from severe outbreak to very high risk but Cebu City and two other areas saw new highs in COVID-19 cases, OCTA Research said Sunday.

The reproduction number in NCR is down to 1.20 as of January 19 while one week growth rate in new cases fell 42 percent to 6,646.

The average daily attack rate per 100,000 population from January 16 to 22 is 72.05.

Cebu City reached 924, up 199 percent and Iloilo City 577, up 199 percent and Lapulapu 313, up 102 percent all new highs, said OCTA Research.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said in a forum on Friday that COVID-19 cases Cebu City are expected to reach its peak by the end of the month.

The reproduction rate in Cebu is 3.73, Iloilo, 3.51 and Lapulapu 2.80.

The average daily attack rate per 100,000 population was 82.38 in Iloilo followed by 56.16 in Cebu and 49.18 in Lapulapu. DMS