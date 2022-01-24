Police arrest persons for selling alleged ''no vaccine, no labas'' exemption cards

Police criminal investigators arrested persons for selling alleged "no vaccine, no labas" exemption cards in the Soccsksargen and Davao Region.

Maj Gen. Albert Fero, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) sid the suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Davao Del Sur and General Santos City.

"We conducted operations in Region 11 and 12. Yesterday we arrested suspects in Davao del Sur and General Santos City where we have an entrapment or buy-bust operation and we arrested those who are selling vaccination exemption cards," he said.

Ferro said the exemption vaccination cards were being sold from 500 to 1000 pesos.

"The buy-bust money is 1000 pesos so maybe it is ranging from 500 to 1000 pesos," he said.

Ferro reminded the public that the government is not issuing any vaccination exemption cards.

"The government does not have a policy for vaccination exemption cards. There is no such policy because we are advocating for vaccination," he said. Robina Asido/DMS