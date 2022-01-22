China donates RMB 130 million worth of equipment to AFP

The first batch of military equipment from the People's Republic of China worth RMB 76 million (P1 billion) arrived in Manila on January 16.

The donation comprises various military equipment such rescue and relief equipment, drone systems, detectors, water purification vehicles, ambulances, firetrucks, x-ray machines, EOD robots, bomb disposal suits and transport vehicles; and engineering equipment such as backhoes, dumptrucks, forklifts, and earthmovers.

The equipment will be formally turned over to the DND and AFP next month.

A second batch worth RMB 54 million will be delivered on a later date. Department of National Defense