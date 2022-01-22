Palace urges Filipinos to convince friends, relative to be jabbed vs COVID-19

The Palace calls on the public to encourage their unvaccinated friends and relatives to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a survey shows a decline in vaccine hesitancy.

"If you know someone who is still hesitant, your friend or relatives, let’s take it upon ourselves, let's initiate and talk to them," Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said during the Palace press briefing on Friday.

Nograles said the recent National Social Weather Survey (SWS) showing a decline in vaccine hesitancy and skepticism among Filipinos is" encouraging and is reflective of everyone’s cooperation in achieving high vaccine confidence among the people".

"The SWS survey conducted from December 12 to 16, 2021 found that only eight percent of adult Filipinos are unwilling to get vaccinated, down from the 18 percent who were hesitant to get jabbed in September 2021," he said.

Nograles said the "recent result was much lower than the June 2021 survey that showed 21 percent vaccine hesitancy, and the May 2021 survey, with 33 percent of respondents saying they do not want to get vaccinated. "

"It is a sign of our successful cooperation, all of you in the media that provides right information and then of course the government making sure that the supply is in all the regions and we are doing all steps to make the vaccine accessible in all the areas in our country and of course," he said.

Nograles said according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, as of January 20, more than 56.8 million individuals are fully vaccinated and 65 million have received a first dose of a vaccine.

"A total of 122,321,531 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide, as of January 20, 2022, including the 5.87 million booster doses administered," he said. Robina Asido/DMS