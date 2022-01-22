PDP-Laban adopting Sara as its official vice presidential bet for May elections

The Cusi faction of the PDP-Laban party said it has adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate for the 2022 May national elections.

In a statement Friday, the party said ''the decision to adopt Mayor Sara has been made by the PDP Laban National Executive Committee based on her credentials, advocacies and vision for our nation.''

It added that it is finalizing '' the terms of its Alliance Agreement with Lakas-CMD which Mayor Sara currently chairs.''

Duterte-Carpio's running mate is former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the standard bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. Both are leading surveys.

The PDP-Laban party believes Duterte-Carpio's election to the vice presidency will help ensure '' the continuity of the vital programs of the current administration which now constitute the legacy to our nation of PDP Laban Chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte.''

These programs include the fight against criminality, terrorism and illegal drugs and the ''Build, Build Build'' program and others which need to be sustained so that the Filipino people may continue to benefit from their gains.'' DMS