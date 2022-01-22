Japan exchanges note verbale with IFRC for Typhoon ''Odette'' disaster relief assistance

Following the Government of Japan’s decision on January 14 to provide a disaster relief assistance of $13 million (approximately P663 million) for the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities for the survivors of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in the central and southern parts of the Philippines, Japanese government officials in Geneva, Swizerland exchanged a note verbale with the representatives of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on January 14.

The IFRC will receive $1.83 million for the project “Typhoon Rai (Odette) Emergency Operation in the Philippines,” which will be utilized to support people affected by Typhoon Rai (Odette) in Surigao Del Norte, Bohol, Southern Leyte and Palawan.

The beneficiaries will be provided with emergency shelter, food, and essential non-food items to alleviate suffering and uphold dignity.

Other provisions by the IFRC will be emergency health assistance, including medical aid through the Philippine Red Cross’ emergency medical unit, mental health and psychosocial support and essential COVID 19 prevention and protection services.

This initiative will provide and meet their immediate needs in a safe and dignified manner, to self-recover from the crisis in a sustainable way and strengthen their resilience to shocks.

Japan, in light of the amicable relations with the Philippines, intends to closely coordinate with the Philippines for the earliest recovery of the affected areas. Embassy of Japan-Press