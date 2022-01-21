The Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) placed four provinces to Alert Level 4, a palace official said on Thursday.

"The Inter-Agency Task Force approved on Thursday, January 20, 2022, the escalation of Kalinga, Ifugao and Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region, as well as the province of Northern Samar, to Alert Level 4," said Acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Nograles said the areas of Apayao, Puerto Princesa City and Masbate in Luzon and Siquijor in Visayas were also place under Alert Level 3.

The areas in Mindanao that were also placed under Alert Level 3 includes Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay in Region 9; Lanao del Norte in Region 10; Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental in Region 11; North Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat in Region 12; Surigao del Norte in Caraga; and Maguindanao and Basilan in BARMM.

"These Alert Levels shall take effect beginning January 21, 2022 until January 31, 2022," he said. Robina Asido